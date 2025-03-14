Altamonte Springs Police search for man accused of nighttime assaults on women

The Brief Police in Altamonte Springs are investigating three nighttime assaults on women by a masked man near State Road 436 and Wymore Road. Authorities have released surveillance footage and urge the public to help identify the man, described as a tall, slim White or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s. Residents are on high alert as police increase patrols and encourage vigilance to prevent further attacks.



Police in Altamonte Springs are investigating three nighttime assaults on women by a masked man.

Have you seen him?

What we know:

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is investigating three separate assaults involving a man who targeted women who were alone at night. The attacks occurred between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the area of State Road 436 and Wymore Road.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, approximately six feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and white shoes. In at least one incident, he wore a black mask that concealed his face except for his eyes.

Authorities have released video surveillance of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not determined whether the suspect has a specific pattern in choosing his victims. It is also unclear if he has any known connection to the area or if he is targeting it randomly. Investigators have not publicly shared details on whether any physical evidence has been recovered or if there are additional leads beyond witness descriptions and surveillance footage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

