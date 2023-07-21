Alligator wrangled from child-frequented area in Florida: deputies

An alligator was removed from a Florida front lawn in an area where kids often play, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies shared a video of the animal removal on social media Friday afternoon that shows three deputies pulling the small gator out of an apparent hole in a front lawn, blindfolding it and sealing its mouth shut.

The alligator was found in an area where kids frequently play, according to the sheriff's office.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

As the deputies trapped the 5-foot gator, a family was standing in the yard watching the whole thing go down.

One of the deputies even straddled the alligator in an effort to keep its mouth shut.

A trapper arrived to the house shortly after to remove the gator, deputies said.