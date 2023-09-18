Gatorland's 'Gators, Ghosts and Goblins' returns for 5th year

Gatorland's popular "Gators, Ghosts and Goblins" returns for a fifth year in a row for Halloween family fun. The all-ages, daytime, family-friendly event takes place over three weekends in October, from Oct. 14 through 29, 2023.

Some of the highlights include the "Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum," new haunt-zones like "The Creepy Creature Carnival," where famous monsters moonlight as midway attractions, and the "Frightful Frontier," an Old West Town populated with cursed cowboys. You can also hop aboard the Cryptid Express, where you can seek out the Florida Skunk Ape, Moth Man, Chupacabra, and more.

All this, plus interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade with treat bags for all kids who participate. There are also fun shows, a variety of specialty vendors games, and candy giveaways.

Halloween fun is for everyone at this all-ages, daytime event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., included with park admission. Guests are welcome to wear costumes but are asked to not wear anything scary or gory.