Alligator hunter suffers possible loss of arm in attack on Lake Jesup, investigators say

An alligator hunter has been attacked on Lake Jesup in Seminole County, a spokesman with the Sheriff's Office tells FOX 35 News.

The incident is said to have happened around 6 p.m. A rescue was performed after authorities said the man suffered a severe injury to his arm, possibly resulting in an amputation.

The Sheriff's Office has turned the case over to investigators with the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission (FWC).

The statewide alligator hunting season begins on Aug. 15 and ends on the morning of Nov. 1, according to FWC. The harvest areas and hunt dates are specific for each permit, and the permit specifies the boundaries or limitations of the harvest area.

A Florida hunting or fishing license is not required in Florida to participate in the statewide alligator hunt. There are often more than 15,000 alligator hunting applicants that will apply for approximately 7,000 permits, the state says.

