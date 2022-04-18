Alligator chomps down on stingray at Florida park

A very hungry alligator was caught on camera having a stingray for a snack on a warm, sunny day in Florida.

David Moroney shared the video he took at Canaveral National Seashore with FOX 35 News. He posted it on the Hiking Junkies of Florida Facebook page.

In the clip, the gator is seen carrying the large stingray out of the water onto the shore – before he chomps away on his meal.

Canaveral National Seashore is located between New Smyrna Beach and Titusville.

