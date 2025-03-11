Alleged congressional campaign worker in Florida accused of stealing a child’s bicycle

The Brief A 35-year-old Orlando resident, Arlecia Darnae Brown, was arrested in Palm Coast, accused of stealing a child’s bicycle. Brown was found distributing campaign fliers when detained. Brown has a lengthy criminal history, said authorities, who credit community tips and swift investigative work for the arrest.



A 35-year-old Orlando resident who was allegedly campaigning for a congressional candidate was arrested on Friday, accused of stealing a child’s bicycle.

‘This is a perfect example of a crime of opportunity'

What we know:

Arlecia Darnae Brown, 35, of Orlando, was arrested on Friday in Palm Coast on charges of burglary and theft.

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspicious person inside the fenced yard of a vacant home. Deputies said Brown was found distributing campaign fliers for a congressional when taken into custody. Investigators said they linked Brown to the theft of a child’s bicycle the previous night, which was later found behind a tool shed at the vacant home.

Brown now faces multiple charges with bond set at $67,500.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Brown was officially affiliated with the congressional candidate’s campaign or acted independently while distributing the fliers. Authorities have not disclosed whether Brown provided an explanation for being in the yard of the vacant home.

The backstory:

Deputies had been investigating a bicycle theft in the same neighborhood, when a resident reported that their child’s bike was stolen from an open garage. Security footage and a tip from a concerned citizen helped lead law enforcement to Brown, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, resulting in the recovery of the stolen bike.

According to investigators, Brown has a lengthy criminal history, including past convictions for robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, and firearm possession as a convicted felon.

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly credited swift investigative work and community cooperation for the arrest.

"This is a perfect example of a crime of opportunity," Staly said. "I encourage all residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors, and report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately."

