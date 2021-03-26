All slingshot rides in Florida closed after teens rescued from Kissimmee attraction

All slingshot rides across Florida have been closed for now after two teenage girls had to be rescued from one in Kissimmee on Thursday night.

In a message to FOX 35 News, the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says there are four slingshots in Florida located in Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Panama City Beach.

Courtesy: Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS

"All four have been closed by our department as a precaution, while the manufacturer conducts an investigation. They will remain closed until our department consults with the manufacturer and will only reopen once our bureau conducts a subsequent inspection."

RELATED: 2 riders pulled from slingshot attraction in Kissimmee after 'malfunction,' officials say

On Thursday, officials say two teenagers were on the slingshot ride at Old Town in Kissimmee when "park management reported that a cable failed, while a redundant safety cable remained intact."

Advertisement

Osceola County Fire Rescue said the ride malfunctioned, stranding the two girls 30-40 feet in the air.

Crews with Kissimmee Fire Rescue and Osceola County Fire Rescue pulled them off of the ride shortly before midnight on Thursday. The pair had been stuck on the ride for nearly two hours when firefighters used a bucket truck to deliver them to safety.

Witness Brian Hall said he was having dinner in the area with his family when he saw the girls were stuck.

MORE NEWS: Kids found clinging to paddleboard over a mile off Florida coast

"We’re eating and out of nowhere we hear a cable snap and we see them drop about halfway down," he said.

The Kissimmee attraction was originally permitted in November 2001 and was last inspected by the department on March 19, 2021, at which time no issues were identified, the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.