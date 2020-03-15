All public beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale closing to help stop COVID-19 spread

article

The cities of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale announced on Sunday that they are closing their beaches to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis joined Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelbert at a news conference to announce the beach closures along with bars and restaurants closing early.

Mayor Trantalis extended the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Declaration of Emergency Regulations to include the following additional measures, effective Sunday and continuing through April 12:

All public gatherings of any type, whether organized or otherwise, of greater than 250 persons are prohibited

All bars, nightclubs, and restaurants are mandated to close for business daily at or before 10 p.m. and remain closed until 6 a.m. the following day

All public beaches in the City of Fort Lauderdale will be closed from the Atlantic Ocean to the easternmost sidewalk of A1A or to any right-of-way or property line abutting the beach, and from Oakland Park Boulevard south to Harbor Drive

All city recreational facilities will be closed

In Miami, officials implemented additional emergency measures, including all public beaches closing from 5th Street through and including 15th Street.

Read the full declaration here:

This story was written in Lake Mary, Florida.