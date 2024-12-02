Expand / Collapse search

Lanes reopen on Orange Ave after early morning crash near Rosalind Ave North

By
Published  December 2, 2024 6:33am EST
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lanes have reopened on Orange Ave (State Road 527) near Rosalind Ave North and SW Lucerne Circle after a early morning crash.

The crash took place near Orlando Health around 6 a.m.

Officials are at the scene. 

The story will be updated as more information is provided.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:


 