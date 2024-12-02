Lanes reopen on Orange Ave after early morning crash near Rosalind Ave North
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Lanes have reopened on Orange Ave (State Road 527) near Rosalind Ave North and SW Lucerne Circle after a early morning crash.
The crash took place near Orlando Health around 6 a.m.
Officials are at the scene.
The story will be updated as more information is provided.
