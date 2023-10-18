Seminole County algebra students forced to go virtual as teacher shortage continues

A school in Seminole County is having so much trouble hiring and keeping teachers, it’s having to put kids in virtual classrooms.

At Lake Brantley High in Altamonte Springs, the school had to switch Algebra II students to a virtual course after the Seminole County School District says they couldn’t fill a vacancy.

Trinity Cipriani is an Algebra II student at Lake Brantley.

"The class has been really hard," Brantley told FOX 35. "I struggle a lot."

She says she started the year with a bunch of different substitute teachers, which made things tough.

"We weren’t on track with our curriculum and stuff. We didn’t really have a lot of guidance or anything."

So what’s it been like in the classroom?

"Not doing anything at all, just sitting there on our phones and stuff like that," Brantley answered.

The Seminole County School District explained to FOX 35 News in a statement,

"They have not been able to fill a vacancy for [the Algebra II] position. They will continue to recruit a certified math teacher for this class, however, the virtual platform will remain until they do hire for this position so students have access to a certified instructor."

The District added that there are before and after-school tutoring opportunities for those kids.

"I feel like if I got a tutor or something or even switched classes, it would help," Cipriani stated.

To be clear, not every classroom is struggling. Plenty of students at Lake Brantley High School told FOX 35 News they haven’t had many substitutes fill in this year, and that they’re doing fine in class.

That being said, the Seminole County School District wanted FOX 35 to pass along this message: They’re hiring.

The Seminole County School District also said that if you are passionate about helping students and are interested in becoming an educator, the District can help you on a pathway to becoming a teacher, even if your college degree is in another subject. You can learn more about that here.