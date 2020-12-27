Alachua County residents 65 and older can now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

article

Alachua County is now accepting registrations for residents 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County said that they will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week. With that, they said that they are now accepting registrations from Alachua County residents who are age 65 and older.

Those who want to receive the first of two doses must:

Register online by filling out a Florida Department of Health Alachua County form

OR call 352-334-8810 to register. The hotline will be open between 8 a.m. and midnight seven days out of the week.

Registration reportedly requires your name, date of birth, phone number, and address. An Alachua County Health Department will contact you when vaccine availability is confirmed regarding a location and time.

For more information, call 352-334-8873, email Paul.Myers@flhealth.gov, or visit http://alachua.floridahealth.gov/.

