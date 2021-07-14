Alabama grandmother, 94, gets to try on wedding dresses 70 years after her big day

Almost 70 years after she was married, Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker finally got to try on a wedding dress.

Tucker, 94, of Birmingham, Alabama, married in 1952 when Black women weren’t allowed in bridal shops, so instead of a white gown, she wore a navy blue dress, according to AL.com .

Recently, she was watching the movie "Coming to America" with her granddaughter Angela Strozier, according to a Facebook post by Strozier. During the wedding scene, Tucker revealed her lifelong dream to try on a wedding dress.

Strozier decided to make that happen.

A few days later, Strozier took Tucker to a local David’s Bridal shop, where Tucker tried on two wedding dresses.

Local makeup artist Pharris Clayton even gave Tucker a makeover, before the dress appointment, according to the Facebook post.

Strozier told AL.com that when they arrived at David’s Bridal she explained the situation to the employees.

"Everyone was so elated to help me do that for her," Strozier told AL.com. "Everyone was catering to her because I told them her story."

Tucker told the website she really enjoyed getting to try on the dresses.

"You know, I can’t even express how special it was," Tucker told AL.com. "It was too special."

"I’ve been wanting to do that a long time – just put one on."

