Terri Sweeting-Mashkow funeral: Watch live

Friends, family, colleagues, and co-workers will gather on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Indian River County Sgt. Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in November.

Sweeting-Mashkow served with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for more than two decades. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Indian River County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

FOX 35 will embed one of those streams below as soon as a feed is available.

11AM: Funeral service begins

The funeral will be held at the Corporate Air Hangar at 2614 Airport N. Drive in Vero Beach, Florida. It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The parking lot opens at 9 a.m.

Officials recommend people attend the service virtually as there is limited seating – and friends, family, and invited guests have priority.

Service schedule

- Processional

- Welcome and Opening Remarks by Sheriff Eric Flowers

- Welcome Dignitaries

- Invocation and Prayer -Pastor

- A moment of silence for all fallen Florida Law Enforcement

Eulogy - Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers

- Memorial Video

- Remembrances

- Tribute Video

- Final Blessing



Law Enforcement Honors

- Firing Party (outside)

- Taps by Bugler

- Amazing Grace performed by The Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums

- Flyover (outside)

- Riderless Horse (outside)

- Flag Fold

- Flag presentation

- Last Radio Call

Who was Terri Sweeting-Mashkow?

Terri Mashkow, 47, worked with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for 25 years.

After starting out as a dispatcher, Mashkow transferred to the sheriff's office's Legal Process Civil Unit in 2023. She was promoted from deputy to sergeant following her death.

Sheriff Eric Flowers described Mashkow as an "amazing deputy" with a "beautiful heart."

Flowers called Mashkow's family on Friday to tell them about her death.

"I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’ve worked my entire career with Terri," Flowers said.

Mashkow's death is the second Indian River County deputy in the line of duty death in 100 years.

What happened to Terri Sweeting-Mashkow?

Deputy Mashkow responded to a "standard" call for service for an eviction in Bermuda Club – a gated community in Vero Beach – along AIA. Another deputy, a sergeant with the sheriff's office and a locksmith were also on the scene to conduct the eviction.

As they entered the home, the homeowner's son – Michael Halberstam – fired randomly at the deputies, the sheriff's office said. It's not known where Sweeting-Mashkow was shot or if she fired her service weapon at Halberstam.

One deputy was hit in the shoulder. But, Sweeting-Mashkow's injuries were fatal.

The sergeant was not injured, and the locksmith is in critical condition, the sheriff said Nov. 21.

Officials, organizations speak about Terri

Sweeting-Mashkow was a devoted deputy, a loving mother, wife and a dedicated public servant – as she was a part of the K9 1 Training & Consulting and H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue family. Following her death, H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue and K9 1 Training & Consulting hosted a joint fundraiser to support her family during this time of loss.

"Terri embraced every dog she met with the same compassion and commitment she brought to her service as a deputy, with a big heart, gentle strength, and unwavering loyalty. Her loss is felt deeply across Indian River County, the animal rescue community, and all who had the privilege of knowing her," H.A.L.O. said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ordered all flags to be at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Indian River County, said Sweeting-Mashkow died a hero and took pride in protecting her community from danger, in a released statement.

"She leaves behind her husband, daughter, and stepson. Sergeant Sweeting-Mashkow served her community with integrity, courage, and compassion. She will not be forgotten," DeSantis said.