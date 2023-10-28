Air show returns to Sanford International Airport

Jets and planes took to the skies Saturday at the AirDotShow tour, at Orlando-Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old, new, and loud! "Definitely cool... fast!" said 9-year-old aviation enthusiast, Gavin Maynard.

The REMAX parachute team opened the show, soaring through the skies with the American flag. "It's very patriotic, it's the right thing to do," said Al Saylor from the REMAX team, "we've got a great country and we're proud to be here in Orlando,"

The crowds turned out to watch the dives, loop-de-loops, and barrel rolls, with nine different performances from the aviation teams, including aerobatic pilot Michael Goulian. "We want them to leave here with warm hearts, filled with emotion, watching a bunch of pilots who love what they do, and really having an appreciation for the freedoms we have as a country, here," Goulian said.

Aircraft from different service branches performed at the airport. Ocala native, US Navy Lt. Von Hayes Switzer, flies the F/A-18 Super Hornet. "Former aviators out here being able to see that we're carrying the torch for them, and the next generation being inspired to follow their dreams and get into the aviation industry, be that military, civilian, or any flavor thereof," he said.

All of these pilots showed-off for aviation fans who said this also made them aim for the skies. "Seeing all the jets and talking to the pilots, and getting a whole bunch of patches, too," said young aviation enthusiast Carl Norman, "it really inspires me, yes."