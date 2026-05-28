AI could soon audit food stamps in Florida under new multi-million-dollar proposal

The Brief Florida is considering a $4 million budget allocation for AI to determine who is eligible for SNAP benefits and catch errors. A local food bank says that if the technology works correctly, it could help get vital grocery assistance to starving families much faster. Critics say AI can’t understand a complicated, real-life financial emergency—and one glitch could leave kids hungry.



Artificial intelligence could soon be deciding who qualifies for food assistance in Florida.

While some people looking for ways to process applications fasters, other say AI can get it wrong.

What we know:

State lawmakers are currently weighing a proposed $4 million investment to utilize technology in the process of auditing SNAP applications.



While state officials say the high-tech shift will catch costly data errors and protect taxpayer dollars, local advocates and families are raising concerns, fearing a simple glitch in the algorithm could leave Central Florida children hungry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: An EBT sign is displayed on the window of a grocery store on October 30, 2025 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and other Expand

Local non-profits weigh in

What they're saying:

Anjali Vaya, the Executive Director of United Against Poverty, sees the daily struggle firsthand. Her organization serves roughly 700 individuals every single day at their onsite grocery center, many of whom rely heavily on SNAP benefits.



Vaya says she is all for the technology—if it actually helps families secure food faster.



"If it is going to be a faster process, and it can get these individuals certified right away, eligible for the benefits, no person should go hungry," Vaya said.



However, she acknowledges that the technology could quickly create a challenge for families already struggling. She says especially given the number of policy changes the program has seen over the last year.



"How is AI going to figure out the one-on-one situations that you always see with these clients, and how are you going to address those?" Vaya questioned.



Central Florida resident Richard Siler echoed that, noting that some things require a human eye.



"When it comes to issues of a more personal matter where people's lives are concerned, we all know machines, no matter how incredible they are, are fallible," Siler said.

Expert: 'AI can get it wrong'

The other side:

Security expert Dave Benson told FOX 35 that while AI is good at assimilating data and passing it along quickly, guardrails should be in place.



"We need to make sure that the data is accurate, and we aren't inadvertently penalizing people and basically accusing them of fraud when that's not the case," Benson said.



"You're still going to have some due diligence follow-up to make sure and check sources, because AI can get it wrong."

What's next:

The $4 million proposal remains under active consideration by Florida lawmakers.