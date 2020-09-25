After 18 years, ‘Support Law Enforcement’ specialty license plate gets makeover

article

A newly redesigned ‘Support Law Enforcement’ specialty plate is now available at all tax collectors offices and license plate agencies across the state.

The ‘Support Law Enforcement’ specialty license plate was enacted by the Florida Legislature in 2002 and this is the first redesign of the plate.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), the license plate costs $20 in addition to other registration fees. A percentage of the revenue from sales of the ‘Support Law Enforcement’ license plate is allocated to the Florida Police Benevolent Association Heart Fund.

As of September 1, 2020, there were 16,369 valid registrations of the Support Law Enforcement specialty license plate.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ‘Support Law Enforcement’ specialty plate can find a list of locations to get one here. A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Advertisement

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter