AdventHealth to phase out community drive-up testing as Florida reopens

After a month of providing drive-up COVID-19 testing as a community service in seven counties, AdventHealth will begin phasing out the screening over the next two weeks as the state of Florida and local businesses reopen. Testing will continue to be available with a doctor’s order at Centra Care locations and for patients at AdventHealth hospitals.

Since opening the first drive-up testing location at Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth tested more than 18,000 people. Of those tested, less than 2 percent were positive.

Those who wish to be tested can visit any of these locations prior to their final day. Appointments are required prior to arrival and can be made at AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com. The final day at each location will be:

• Daytona International Speedway on May 7

• Mall at Millenia in Orlando on May 8

• Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg on May 8

• Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee on May 15

• Posner Park in Davenport on May 15

Each site’s hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The tests will be available to anyone who has symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms.

Those who wish to be tested do not need a doctor’s order prior to arrival.

There are no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status.

AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured at the community drive-up testing sites.

The test consists of spitting into a cup.