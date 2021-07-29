AdventHealth reports approximately 1,000 COVID-19 patients, a new pandemic high

AdventHealth on Thursday reported a new pandemic high number of approximately1,000 COVID-19 hospitalized patients across the health care system’s Central Florida Division. The hospital added that there are no signs that the surge is decelerating.

"We are still seeing a rise in cases every day and that has not let up," said Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of infection prevention and an epidemiologist on Thursday’s AdventHealth morning briefing. "I’m confident we are still going to see a significant number over the next week or so."

According to officials, among the growing cases are several unvaccinated pregnant women who have developed severe COVID infections and require intubation and life support.

They warn that such scenarios put the health of the baby at risk because pregnant women are more susceptible to respiratory complications and their bodies often cannot produce an adequate level of oxygen to support both the mother and the baby, even with a breathing tube. As result, some babies are being emergently delivered pre-term.

Presently, about 94% of COVID patients at AdventHealth are unvaccinated. The highly contagious delta variant continues to be a driver of COVID spread.

AdventHealth officials are encouraging the unvaccinated to get the vaccine. While even vaccinated people can contract the virus, the vaccine prevents them from becoming very sick, they said.

One week ago, AdventHealth reported around 700 COVID patients and announced it would be revising visitation policies and limiting elective surgeries.

Earlier this week, the hospital reported around 850 COVID patients and moved to what it calls "red status." The distinction means that in order to free up bed capacity, elective surgeries will be postponed and rescheduled.

