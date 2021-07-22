AdventHealth limiting visitors, certain surgeries due to rise in COVID-19 cases

article

AdventHealth announced on Thursday that they are adjusting their visitors policy due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Central Florida.

During a news conference, officials said patients not suffering from COVID-19 are permitted to have two visitors at a time, but patients with COVID-19 are allowed only one visitor unless they are under the age of 18. In that case, both parents can be there.

Visitors and employees will also have to wear masks at all AdventHealth facilities.

In addition, health officials will be limiting some elective surgeries.

AdventHealth says they currently have over 700 COVID-19 patients being treated in its Central Florida hospitals.