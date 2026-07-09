Registered sex offender arrested after allegedly sexually harassing hospital nurses: Police

The Brief An AdventHealth patient was arrested over July 4th weekend after accusations that he sexually harassed and assaulted two nurses caring for him. According to DeLand Police, 47-year-old Stephen W. Evans allegedly grabbed the victims, made inappropriate comments while exposing himself and became verbally abusive when confronted. Evans was restrained by hospital security before being medically cleared and booked into the local jail on multiple counts of battery.



A registered sexual offender faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly sexually harassed and forcefully groped two on-duty nurses at a DeLand hospital.

According to a news release from the City of DeLand, the nurses reported to police that their patient, 47-year-old Stephen W. Evans, made aggressive, inappropriate comments before groping and attempting to grope them.

Body cam of Stephen Evans' arrest on July 4, 2026.

What we know:

Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded to AdventHealth around 7 p.m., July 4 after reports that Evans continuously sexually harassed staff members.

Body cam of Stephen Evans' arrest on July 4, 2026.

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses stated Evans was making lewd gestures and inappropriate comments while sexually touching himself.

One nurse told police that Evans intentionally grabbed her breasts and private areas and became verbally aggressive when told to stop. A second nurse said Evans attempted to touch her and make lewd gestures and inappropriate comments, an arrest affidavit said.

Both women advised Evans that his behavior was unacceptable and would not be tolerated, advice that the man persistently ignored.

Following Evans' refusal to comply, hospital security was notified, and the man was restrained prior to his arrest.

Photo Credits: Volusia County Corrections ( )

Registered sexual offender: Records

What's next:

Evans, who is a registered sexual offender in the state of Florida, was later medically cleared and booked into the local jail under two counts of battery.