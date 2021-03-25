AdventHealth: Hospitalizations down but likely will bounce back up

article

AdventHealth is warning that hospitalizations are down but could bounce back up as more positive COVID-19 test results are coming in.

The Florida-based health care system confirmed on Thursday that hospitalizations have declined in recent days. They said that there are about 330 people currently hospitalized in AdventHealth’s Central Florida hospitals, which is a drop from about 700 in January.

However, Dr. Tim Hendrix, the medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care, warned that the number of positive COVID-19 test results has recently increased. He said that hospitalizations tend to follow that trend.

"That decline has slowed, unfortunately," Dr. Hendrix said. "We’re worried this has the potential to increase."

He also is urging people to wear masks, wash their hands, and remain socially distant. In addition, he said people should get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available to them, calling life right now a "crossroads" and not a time to relax safety procedures.

"The fastest way to get back to normal life is for more and more people to get vaccinated," Dr. Hendrix explained.

