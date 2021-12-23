Florida woman, Georgia man fly 12-year-old Texas girl out of state for sex, police say

article

A Florida woman and Georgia man have been arrested after police said they flew a 12-year-old girl from Texas for sex.

Adrienne Klein, 43, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.

Gesart Hoxha, 20, of Buford, Georgia, was charged with child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and employing or using a minor to engage in or assist a person in sexually explicit conduct for a visual medium.

Gwinnett County police said Klein and Hoxha arraigned for the 12-year-old girl to fly from Texas to the Atlanta area and paid for a hotel for the girl to stay.

Police said the investigation began in Texas. The Arlington Police Department contacted investigators with the Gwinnett Police Internet Crimes against Children Taskforce on Sept. 7 about the case. Soon after, a search warrant was executed at Hoxha’s home located at an apartment complex on Appaloosa Lane in Buford.

Investigators said a large sum of cash and explicit photos of the victim were uncovered. Investigators said Hoxha and the victim had been messaging prior to her being flown to the state, some of which were sexually explicit in nature.

Hoxha also faces indecency with a child by sexual contact charges filed by Arlington police.

Their current incarceration status was not known.

