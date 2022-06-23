Adorable! Baby flamingo hatches at Discovery Cove in Orlando

Discovery Cove recently welcomed a new addition to its animal family: an adorable baby flamingo!

The Caribbean Flamingo chick hatched on June 6 and has been enjoying a special diet to help it grow.

"The chick is expected to reach adult size in four months and will be completely pink in about two to three years," according to the park.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Man fights off charging crocodile with frying pan, video goes viral

The birth announcement was made on social media on Thursday, which just happens to be National Flamingo Day!

If you'd like to help name the little cutie, follow Discovery Cove on Instagram where voting will begin June 24 through 28!