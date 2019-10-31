Adorable! Animal care specialist at SeaWorld Orlando teaches walruses how to kiss

Corey Oxman, a Senior Animal Care Specialist at SeaWorld Orlando, visited the Good Day XTRA studio on Wednesday to show FOX 35 a Great Horned Owl.

Corey works with lots of different animals at SeaWorld Orlando, including three walruses. They are actually three of just fourteen walruses being cared for across the United States.

Corey shared video with FOX 35 of her playing with 2-year-olds Ginger and Aku. In the video, she is teaching the walruses how to kiss.

"As adults, it's important for us to play with our kids and engage in playtime," she said. "It's really important for animals to engage in playtime as well."

Corey said that playtime helps keep the animals mentally stimulated and having fun.

"They bring so much joy to our lives," she said.

Advertisement

At the end of her interview, Corey was asked how walrus kisses feel. To which, she said "very sticky," "lots of slobber," and that their "whiskers feel like raw spaghetti."

Watch the full video of Corey on Good Day XTRA below.