Additional police presence at Lyman High School Monday following social media threat

A heightened security presence will be at Lyman High School Monday out of an abundance of caution following a threat to the school that was posted on social media, Seminole County Schools shared in a message to families.

The school district said it was notified about the threat Sunday night. Law enforcement and school administrators were able to identify and speak with the source of the threat.

"While the threat was deemed to be non-credible, the intent to disrupt the campus is unacceptable. Appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be applied," the district said in a statement.

The latest school threat in Central Florida comes after a "cruel prank" led to a scare at Mainland High School in Volusia County last Friday. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Sunday in a lengthy Facebook post it will be filing charges against the students allegedly involved.

They also recommend to the district that those students be expelled.