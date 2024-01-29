Central Florida beauty academy offering esthetician courses this February

Are you looking for a fulfilling career in the beauty industry?

Starting Feb. 12, the Addictive Beauty Academy in Casselberry will offer a program to help young ladies become licensed estheticians.

During the 8-week program, students will learn how to perform the following services, learn the anatomy of the body and how to have a proper skincare routine:

Facials

Lashes

Brows

Body waxing

Needleless lip fillers

Body contouring

PMU (Permanent makeup artist)

Students will receive the chance to receive training from estheticians from around Central Florida during day or evening classes, which will be held Monday through Friday.

(Photos via Latoya Williams-Boyd)

Once students complete the program, they can expect to receive their state license within two to four weeks, business owner Latoya Williams-Boyd told FOX 35 News.

Prospective students can sign up for the program starting Monday, Jan. 29. There will also be an open house at the academy from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuition is $2,850 and a $500 registration fee is required.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.addictivebeautyacademy.com or call 321-460-6078.

About the owner

Orlando native Latoya Williams-Boyd first launched her beauty business, Addictive Lashes LLC, where she offered several services including lashes, facials, body waxing, PMU services, training and more. After seven years in the industry, Williams-Boyd expanded her passion for making others feel and look beautiful to help future estheticians in the field.