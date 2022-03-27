ADA Tour de Cure

A year ago, Jorden Hernandez' parents raced him to the hospital. "I honestly thought I was gonna die," the 11 year-old said.

His parents didn't realize Jorden has type-1 diabetes. Doctors saved his life, now his father Gabriel says Jorden has a new routine. "Every morning before every meal he has to have his insulin shots, we got to stay on top of it. Thank god we have the Dexcom, where we can read his blood sugar any time on our phones."

It's for people like Jorden that the American Diabetes Association is hosting their Tour de Cure bicycle ride. Because of previous COVID-19 restrictions, this is the first time in two years that the ride is being held in-person.

"Just to have everybody together, to have them be in one place, the amount of physical activity, and have them support each other and everyone living with diabetes," said Mica Lill, executive director of ADA Florida.

Lill said more than 800 riders were taking part in the ride at Lake Nona. Participants have the choice to ride in person or from home on 10-mile, 25-mile, 50-mile, 62-mile and 100-mile routes. Riders say it feels great to help. Jessica Dishuk raised $11,000 for diabetes research and education. "It's so gratifying, it's really gratifying. It's the best thing I've done all year!" she said.

Organizers say, across the state of Florida, they hope this event will bring in more than a million dollars for the American Diabetes Association.