Florida pushing for informed consent, exemptions when it comes to vaccines for schoolchildren

The Brief A Florida Senate committee has advanced a bill expanding vaccine exemptions for Florida schoolchildren, adding a new "conscience" option. Champions of the measure, such as Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, say it strengthens parental authority. Opponents warn it could undermine public health protections for vulnerable populations, including cancer patients and seniors. The bill also proposes new vaccine information requirements and allowing ivermectin sales without a prescription.



Florida’s Senate Health Policy Committee narrowly advanced a bill that would expand vaccine exemptions for schoolchildren, sparking a heated debate over parental rights and public health.

Champions of the measure, such as Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo say the measure empowers families, while opponents warn it could erode protections against preventable diseases.

What we know:

The Senate Health Policy Committee approved SB 1756 on a 6-4 vote, advancing the proposal to two additional committees before it could reach the full Senate.

Sponsored by Sen. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, the bill would create a new "conscience" exemption to Florida’s school vaccine requirements, adding to the existing religious exemption. It also would require health-care providers to share information on vaccine risks and benefits using materials developed by state medical boards.

Additionally, the bill would allow the sale of ivermectin without a prescription, treating it as a "behind the counter" medication.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many parents would seek the new exemption and how the change would affect vaccination rates across Florida.

The bill’s long-term impact on disease outbreaks is uncertain, and whether the Florida Department of Health will formally eliminate additional vaccine requirements remains unresolved, despite a December workshop signaling interest.

The timeline for the bill’s progression through the Senate and whether it will clear the House also remain open questions.

The backstory:

Florida already allows vaccine exemptions for religious reasons, and the debate over vaccination policy has intensified nationally amid growing skepticism.

The issue has been further amplified by the influence of prominent vaccine critics, including U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose stance has fueled broader public debate and prompted pushback from physicians and health organizations.

Big picture view:

Supporters frame the bill as part of a broader trend in Florida toward expanding parental control over children’s health and education decisions.

Opponents argue that broadening exemptions threatens herd immunity and could endanger vulnerable populations, including cancer patients and seniors.

The dispute reflects wider tensions in Florida politics, where public health policy increasingly intersects with individual liberty and medical autonomy.