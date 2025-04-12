Active investigation underway in Apopka, police say

The Brief The Apopka Police Department said they responded to a reference of a disturbance around 7 a.m. on Saturday in the area of the Breckenridge subdivision. It is unclear what kind of disturbance the police responded to and how many individuals are involved. Police say they are currently still investigating the active scene.



Police say they are currently investigating an active scene in Apopka.

Active scene in Apopka

What we know:

The Apopka Police Department said they responded to a reference of a disturbance around 7 a.m. on Saturday in the area of the Breckenridge subdivision in Orange County.

At this time, officials say the scene is still active.

A video sent in by a FOX 35 viewer shows at least 10 officers at the scene and multiple squad cars. The Apopka Police Department's SWAT team can also be seen.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

Photos from a FOX 35 viewer showing the active scene in Apopka.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what kind of disturbance the police responded to and how many individuals are involved.

FOX 35 News is on the way to the active scene and has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

