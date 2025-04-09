Accused scammer extradited to Volusia after alleged $52K Facebook Marketplace fraud

The Brief Demetria Latimer was extradited from Michigan to Volusia County, accused of scamming an Orange City man out of $52,000 through a fake online excavator listing. Deputies froze the stolen funds and say Latimer acted as a "money mule" in a larger fraud ring possibly based in Dubai. Sheriff Chitwood warns scammers targeting Volusia residents: "You’re going to take that ride down the golden staircase."



‘We believe the scammers are based out of Dubai’

What we know:

A woman identified as Demetria Latimer was booked into the Volusia County Jail after being extradited from Michigan. She is accused of scamming an Orange City man out of $52,000 through a fake listing for a 2019 John Deere excavator on Facebook Marketplace. The scheme involved the victim sending three checks to a Michigan-based bank account under Latimer’s control. Authorities were able to freeze the funds before they were fully withdrawn.

According to Volusia County deputies, Latimer attempted to disguise herself and withdraw the money from a rented fake office in Michigan. Sheriff Mike Chitwood described her as the "money mule" in a wider operation possibly run by scammers based in Dubai.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how many other people may have been targeted or defrauded in connection with this case. While Latimer has been arrested, the full scope of the operation remains under investigation, particularly in identifying the masterminds behind the international fraud network.

There is also no information yet on the specific charges Latimer faces or whether she has legal representation. Her role in the operation beyond handling the stolen funds is still being explored.

The backstory:

The investigation began after a local bank flagged a suspicious $52,000 transaction involving an Orange City resident. The victim had responded to what appeared to be a legitimate equipment sale online. Upon alert, Volusia deputies acted swiftly to freeze the bank accounts before the funds could be laundered or moved. The accounts were linked to Latimer, prompting an investigation that led deputies to Michigan, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chitwood has a history of showing up at the airport to personally greet fraud suspects being extradited to his jurisdiction. A similar scene played out earlier this year when another suspect from New York was flown in to face charges.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mike Chitwood didn’t hold back during his remarks about Latimer to the media.

"She clearly is the money mule. She’s not the brains behind the operation… we believe the scammers are based out of Dubai," Chitwood said.

Warning others who may be involved in similar scams, he added, "If you see Volusia County on there, you can guarantee we’re coming to get you. You’re going to take that ride down the golden staircase… and you won’t see Mickey on this trip."

On the quick work by his deputies, Chitwood praised the teamwork.

"We were able to seize the funds that were in those bank accounts. Now we start working backwards."

