Man killed in accidental shooting outside Brevard County elementary school, deputies say

article

A man has died following an accidental shooting outside a Brevard County elementary school in Port St. John, deputies said.

According to deputies, the car's occupants were headed to the Challenger 7 elementary school to pick up their grandchild when a firearm accidentally discharged around 1:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced deceased from what they said appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The accidental shooting that happened near Balfern Street outside the elementary school prompted a temporary shelter-in-place to be issued, school officials said Friday.

A statement from Brevard Public Schools said:

"The school was placed in a Shelter in Place because of law enforcement activity in the area. The SIP caused the school to pause dismissal for the day. The SIP has been lifted. Our understanding is this happened off campus."

No other details have been released.