Abducted woman found safe, man in custody after murder in Florida, deputies say

UPDATE:

The victim, Vikki Harris has been found and she is safe, deputies said. The suspect is in custody in Citrus County. More information will be released when it is available.

EARLIER STORY:

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a woman they say was abducted after a man killed her 14-year-old family member.

Deputies are searching for 33-year-old Victoria "Vickey" Harris (her last name was originally reported as Thomas. Deputies have corrected this).

Detectives believe that she was abducted by Samuel Marvin Thomas also known as “Sam” or “Bam-Bam” on Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

According to a press release, the suspect forcibly entered the victim’s residence in the Bevilles Corner area.

"Once inside, the suspect killed a family member and has abducted the victim."

The sheriff's office says the victim was a 14-year-old child. Deputies have not said how or if the suspect and victims are related.

The suspect fled the area with the victim in what detectives believe to be a green 1999 Ford F250 Super Duty XLT with tan trim (FL tag Z700RI) to an unknown location.

The victim is believed to be in danger.

If anyone sees the vehicle or individuals involved, DO NOT approach and call law enforcement immediately.

