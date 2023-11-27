Abandoned Titusville Mall getting major upgrade that could bring thousands of jobs to Brevard County

The Titusville Mall is getting an upgrade.

Monday marked day one of demolition. A new developer is tearing down parts of the abandoned mall to build a diverse, mixed-use urban development.

Construction crews are getting rid of the old Sears and Regal movie theater. The mall was first built in the 1960s, but many of the stores have since closed down.

Jesse Wright, CEO of Titusville Resort and Destination, said the location off US-1 is perfect for his new development as the city continues to grow.

"We’re taking these two sites out to create about 12 acres to do the first phase of the project," he said.

Within the next couple years – you’ll see a new hotel, apartment complex, and memory care facility where the old mall is now.

Wright said the new project should create two thousand new jobs and add $28 million to the economy in north Brevard County.

"You just have to create some sort of a concept that will fit in with the community, and in this particular case, we have a mixed zone," Wright added.

You can find more information about the new mixed-use development at this link.