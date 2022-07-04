AAA offers 'Tow to Go' service during July 4th celebrations

article

AAA wants to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday by reactivating its ‘Tow to Go’ service for residents in Florida.

Now through 6 a.m July 5, a person can call a hotline and AAA will send a tow truck to take a would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

According to a press release by AAA, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

The service is free to AAA members and non-members however AAA asks that the service be treated as a last resort measure.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 32 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes, which equates to one person every 45 minutes.

"The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also set up a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift."

To participate in the Tow to Go service, call 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.