Orange County tourism tax hits record $35 million in January, driven by new theme park

Orange County shattered its record for tourism tax revenue in January, collecting $35 million, a 6% increase from the same month in 2025.

The surge comes after nearly a year of consistent growth, with the county reporting 10 straight months of rising tourist tax collections.

Local perspective:

Officials credit the opening of the new Epic Universe theme park as a major factor driving the record figures.

The park has not only drawn more visitors but also encouraged longer hotel stays, helping Orlando rank third nationally for hotel occupancy.

"With spring break and Easter approaching, plus a new park drawing both tourists and locals, we expect these numbers to continue rising," said Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond. "It’s been exciting to see a fresh attraction revitalizing the area."

Industry observers say the boost from Epic Universe is reshaping the local tourism landscape, as even longtime residents are visiting the new park, and previously unnoticed hotels are seeing increased bookings.