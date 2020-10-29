‘A new start’ 17 inmates baptized at Mississippi jail

article

More than a dozen inmates were recently baptized at a jail in Collins, Mississippi.

The Covington County Sheriff's Department posted photos to Facebook of the 17 inmates that participated.

“The ministry that has been provided at the Covington County Correctional Facility has been a blessing in many ways.”

Of the inmates baptized, 4 of them were women and thirteen were men.

“We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more.”

The photos received a lot of positive comments from the public, wishing the inmates well.

“It’s wonderful that you have all chosen a new way.”