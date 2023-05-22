'A gut punch': Cars broken into, stolen at Florida fire stations

At least six fire stations in Central Florida were targeting by suspected burglars, where personal vehicles were broken into and items inside stolen, officials confirmed. In one case, a vehicle was solen.

Josh Baker, a firefighter in Seminole County, said his truck was parked outside the fire station while he was working a 24-hour shift recently. When he came back, someone had smashed his window and taken his gun and other items that were inside.

"It’s definitely a gut punch to show up to work," he said. Citing county policy, he's not able to bring his gun inside the station, he said.

"You go to work thinking you’re safe and you’re vehicle's safe," said Baker. "We are stuck there. We're there for 24 hours. I don’t have a choice of where I can park my vehicle or much other I can do to secure it. It was locked."

Seminole County Sheriff's confirmed that vehicle burglaries were reported at three of its fire stations. Orange County also had reports of vehicle burglaries at three of its stations over the last week.

"Orange County Fire Rescue is aware of the recent burglaries to personal vehicles that have occurred at our fire stations. Our department is working closely with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as they continue their investigation," a spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

"We are proactively working with the Seminole County Facilities Division to implement increased security measures in all of our Seminole County Fire Department station parking lots, which may include enhanced lighting, security cameras and signage. We are currently working on these efforts with their guidance and have requested increased law enforcement security patrols near our fire stations," said Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley in a statement.

Seminole County confirmed that Stations 13, 14, and 16 were all targeted on Sunday. Orange County said Stations 27, 55, and 81 were targeted between May 18 and May 22.