94-year-old man killed, another injured in Lake County crash, FHP says

A 94-year-old man was killed in a Lake County crash that happened on Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

A man was traveling southbound on U.S. 27 approaching Plantation Boulevard in a Chevy Malibu around 4:13 p.m.

The 94-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Plantation Boulevard in a Subaru, attempting to make a left turn to travel North on U.S. 27.

The Chevy driver was unable to stop in time for the traffic signal and collided with the left side of the Subaru.

The Subaru driver was taken to the hospital where he later died, FHP said. The Chevy driver suffered from minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.