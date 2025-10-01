911 call details how masked man in swim goggles robbed Disney Springs restaurant

The Brief A masked suspect robbed Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs early Sept. 15, stealing up to $20,000. Employees were forced to the ground with trash bags, and security cameras were sprayed over. No arrests have been made; the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



Newly released 911 audio captures the moments after a masked suspect — described as wearing swim goggles — robbed the Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs, forcing employees to the ground with trash bags over their heads.

What we know:

Newly released 911 audio captures the moments after a robbery at Paddlefish, a Disney Springs restaurant, early Sept. 15.

A masked suspect, reportedly wearing swim goggles and black clothing, forced employees to the ground using trash bags and carried a duffel bag and spray paint to cover security cameras.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The suspect allegedly stole up to $20,000 in cash. Surveillance photos show the suspect in wetsuit-like attire, and deputies say he was not armed.

What we don't know:

Several portions of the incident report were redacted, leaving details unclear, including the exact sequence of events and the total cash taken.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The suspect’s identity remains unknown, and no arrests have been made. It is also unclear what object the suspect appeared to hold toward the camera in surveillance images.