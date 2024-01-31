Expand / Collapse search

9 Florida restaurants among Yelp's top romantic spots for Valentine's Day dinner in 2024

By Aurielle Eady
Food and Drink
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're weeks away from the most romantic holiday of the year!

If you're looking to have a beautiful dinner with your significant other, you'll want to check Yelp's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day Dinner in 2024.

Nine Florida restaurants were on the list, including Seito Sushi Sand Lake, a spot in Orlando. It ranked No. 46 on the list.

Here's how Florida restaurants ranked among others across the nation:

2. Pane & Vino (Miami Beach)

7. Fratellino (Coral Gables)

16. Firefly (Panama City Beach)

19. Lagniappe (Miami)

28. George Bistro + Bar (Pensacola)

46. Seito Sushi Sand Lake (Orlando)

48. Prato (Winter Park)

70. Orsay (Jacksonville)

78. OLIVIA (Tampa)

To see the full list, click here