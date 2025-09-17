8-year-old Florida boy injured after falling overboard in Lake Harris, FWC says

The Brief An 8-year-old Florida boy fell off a boat Tuesday night on Lake Harris. The boy sustained injuries that required a life flight to a local hospital. Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.



An 8-year-old Florida boy was injured after he fell overboard while on a pontoon boat with his family Tuesday night on Lake Harris, officials say.

What we know:

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said they responded to a single vessel accident Tuesday night on Lake Harris.

FWC said they were notified that an 8-year-old was injured while on a pontoon boat with his family.

At some point during the trip, officials said the boy fell overboard and sustained injuries requiring a life flight to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet shared any details on what caused the boy to fall off the boat. The boy's current updated health status is unknown.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.