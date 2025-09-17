8-year-old Florida boy injured after falling overboard in Lake Harris, FWC says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-year-old Florida boy was injured after he fell overboard while on a pontoon boat with his family Tuesday night on Lake Harris, officials say.
What we know:
Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said they responded to a single vessel accident Tuesday night on Lake Harris.
FWC said they were notified that an 8-year-old was injured while on a pontoon boat with his family.
At some point during the trip, officials said the boy fell overboard and sustained injuries requiring a life flight to an area hospital.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet shared any details on what caused the boy to fall off the boat. The boy's current updated health status is unknown.
What's next:
Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in a news release on Sept. 17, 2025.