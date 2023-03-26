8 fun things to do in Central Florida for $20 or less

There's plenty of fun to be had in Central Florida with all the entertaining attractions it has to offer, but it shouldn't have to break the bank.

Here are eight budget-friendly activities to do in Orlando and the surrounding area for $20 or less per person.

Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour

Explore the pristine Winter Park chain of Lakes on a pontoon boat tour.

On this hour-long tour, on Lake Osceola, a quiet suburb located less than 10 minutes from downtown Orlando, guests will be guided along through three of the seven lakes and through two narrow manmade canals on the tranquil Winter Park chain.

Along the way, you'll see beautiful swaying palms, cypress trees, lush ferns and subtropical flowers. Whether it's an alligator basking in the sun on a nearby bank or a large crane swooping waterside to catch a fish, you're bound to see wildlife in its natural habitat.

COST: Admission is $16.00 for adults and $8.00 for children. Kids under 2 are free. The tours operate daily (except on Christmas) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In The Game at ICON Park

If you're a big arcade gamer, this is the right place for you. Visit In The Game's only location in Florida at ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando.

Experience the arcade's new $12-attractions, including a stunning mirror maze and the 7-D Dark Ride.

Silver Glen Springs

This crystal-clear, 73-degree spring is a popular swimming hole in Marion County. Snorkeling, canoeing and kayaking are among the water activities offered here. It's located on the eastern edge of the Ocala National Forest.

COST: $8 plus tax per person on weekdays and $11 plus tax per person on weekends.

Wildflower Farm

Children (and adults) can meet and greet baby goats during Wildflower Farms' Fables on the Farm event. Admission is $13 per person.

If you're able to spend a bit more money, the farm also hosts baby goat yoga on the pasture with a licensed instructor for $23.50 per person.

Congo River Golf

Play 18 holes of outdoor miniature golf at Congo River Golf for just $15 or less per person. There are eight Florida locations to choose from, including multiple in the Orlando area.

Planet Obstacle

Planet Obstacle in Lake Mary is home to the "world's largest indoor obstacle park," according to its website.

Whether it's the foam pits, the aerial rope courses, the trampoline bungee or the bumper cars, there are plenty of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Here are the days to come out to the indoor park, to get the best value for your money:

Tuesday through Friday: Get a 1-hour play pass for $15.95

Saturday and Sundays and on holiday: Get a 1-hour play pass for $17.95

Tuesdays: Parents can play for free with the purchase of a pass for a child. This complimentary play is valid between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Wednesdays: Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. get two hours of play for $15.95.

Chocolate Kingdom

Learn how chocolate transforms from the bean into a yummy chocolate bar at the Chocolate Kingdom's factory adventure tour in Orlando.

During the 45-minute tour, a guide will team up with a prince and his dragon sidekick to take guests through a Cacao Tree Greenhouse, a one-of-a-kind Chocolate Museum, a Mystical River of Chocolate and a Bean-to-the-Bar Factory utilizing old world machinery.

Samples are included throughout the tour.

The chocolate factory is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours begin at 12 p.m. and are scheduled every hour on the hour until 4 pm.

Cost: $14.95 for kids between 4 and 12 years old; $18.95 for adults.

For an additional $9, guests can even create their own customized chocolate bar.

Swan boat ride at Lake Eola

At Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando, rent a pedal-powered swan boat and view the park from the lake and enjoy the fountain up close.

The boats can fit up to five people and pets and service animals are welcome. The boats can be rented Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $15 for a 30-minute rental