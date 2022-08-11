8 hospitalized after SUV crashes when deer crosses road in Seminole County: officials
GENEVA, Fla. - Eight people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after the SUV they were traveling in crashed when a deer crossed the road, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
Official said the crash happened at 320 W State Road 46 in Geneva.
Two people were hospitalized in serious condition, the fire department said, with the six others suffering minor injuries.
The road was shut down for an hour but has since reopened.
(SKYFOX)