76-year-old man with disability reported missing from Altamonte Springs, police say

A 76-year-old man with a disability has gone missing from the Altamonte Springs area, police said.

Fernando Roman was last seen walking through a Publix parking lot around 2 p.m. on Thursday, said the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Roman is described as a white male, with short hair and a long salt/pepper beard, who weighs about 170 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray "Sublime" shirt, tan shorts and sandals.

According to a statement from Roman's roommate, Roman went to Publix on 851 S State Road 434 at around 1:10 p.m. and did not return home. Roman does not have any family in the area.

Police said they are concerned about Roman's well-being because he is on medication but does not have his medication with him.

Anyone with any information that could help locate Roman is urged to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407)-339-2411 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.