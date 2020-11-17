75-year-old Florida woman dies after crash, police say

article

A 75-year-old Florida woman is dead after a crash in Daytona Beach last week, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that the incident happened last Friday. Two vehicles crashed into each other, as a red 2007 Ford Explorer Sport t-boned a red 2014 Jeep Compass.

They said that the driver of the Jeep, 75-year-old Lynnette Sue Daniels, was trauma alerted to the hospital. She died a few days later.

The driver of the Ford – reportedly a 58-year-old woman – complained of soreness and airbag burns following the accident. She did not report any other injuries though.

Detectives said that the believe Daniels tried to cut across the southbound lanes to turn north on Clyde Morris when her Jeep was struck by the Ford as it traveled south on Clyde Morris in the left lane.

Charges are not pending at this time, police said.

