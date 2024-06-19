71-year-old woman killed in Brevard County crash: police

Stream FOX 35:

A Titusville woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Barna Avenue and Knox McRae Drive around 1:30 p.m.

A 71-year-old woman, identified as Gloria Jean Graham, was traveling southbound on Barna Avenue in a black 2021 Chevrolet Equinox when the car swerved into the northbound lane and was hit head-on by a 2014 red Chevrolet Silverado truck that was traveling northbound, police said.

The 55-year-old Silverado driver faced non-life-threating injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The 71-year-old driver of the Equinox was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.