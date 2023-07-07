7 things to do in Orlando, Central Florida this weekend that you likely didn't know about

If you're looking to have a good time this weekend with your family or friends, you're in luck! There are plenty of fun events taking place across Central Florida that you're bound to want to attend.

First Friday Park Party in Lake Mary

Come out to Central Park in Lake Mary for food trucks, drinks poured by River City Catering, and entertainment for the entire family.

When: Friday, July 7, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: 100 N Country Club Rd #100, Lake Mary, FL

Free Family Fun Day

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the galleries and take part in a fine art project at The Mennello Museum of American Art.

When: Saturday, July 8, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 900 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32803

Beer Tasting

Maggie's Attic of Florida is hosting a beer tasting on Saturday in Mount Dora. Tickets cost $15.75 and can be purchased here.

When: Saturday, July 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: 237 West 4th Av. Mount Dora, FL 32757

Food Truck Fiesta

The popular food truck party in historic downtown Sanford returns on Sunday. Guests can purchase great food from Central Florida's top food trucks. There will be craft beer and cocktails available for purchase and fun entertainment, including live music and shopping opportunities with local vendors.

When: Sunday, July 9, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Where: 307 E 2nd St Sanford, FL 32771

The Sounds of Soul: Motown & Beyond

Relive the hits of Motown in this high-energy, 90-minute act hosted by Orlando Shakes. Tickets can be purchased here.

When: Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9

Where: 812 E Rollins St Orlando, FL 32803

Keep It Funny

Get ready to laugh the night away at the Keep It Funny pop-up comedy showcase at Festival Park.

When: Saturday, July 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: 2911 East Robinson Street Orlando, FL 32803

Sunset Sunday Day Party

Come out for an evening of good vibes, great music, refreshing cocktails and stunning views at the La Dolce Vita Social in Sanford. Details about the event can be found here.

When: Sunday, July 9, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: 300 East 2nd Street Sanford, FL 32771