7 Florida cities among top 20 areas with the worst commutes in the country, study finds

A recent study analyzed traffic data to identify the top 20 cities with the worst commute in the U.S., and at least seven metro areas in Florida made the list.

MoneyGeek analyzed four core factors to come up with their ranking: average commute time, average rush hour speed driven, cost of gas and morning commute fatal crash rates.

Can you guess Which Florida metro area ranked the highest on the list? (And no, it’s not Orlando, but it did make the list.)

Of the 20 cities, the Lakeland-Winter Haven area ranked No.3. Two California cities – Stockton and Riverside – topped the list at 1 and 2.

According to the study, Lakeland-Winter Haven residents spend on average, 31 minutes commuting, driving at a speed of 27 miles per hour. They spend roughly $1,201 per year on gas.

In the Orlando metro, which ranked at No. 13, residents spend roughly the same amount of time commuting, driving at the same speed as Lakeland area residents, but spent slightly less ($1,167) annually on gas.

See the full list below to see how Florida cities ranked in comparison to others across the country.

20 Cities With the Worst Commutes in the U.S.