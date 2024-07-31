65-year-old man went missing from Orlando over a week ago, police say

Stream FOX 35:

Orlando police are searching for a 65-year-old man who has been missing for over a week.

Edwin Cortes has been missing since around 4 p.m. on July 19, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Edwin Cortes (Photo: Orlando Police Department)

He's known to frequent the area of Lee Vista Boulevard and South Econlockhatchee Trail, police said.

Anyone with information about Cortes' whereabouts is urged to contact the Orlando Police Department at 911.