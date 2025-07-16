61-year-old Florida man arrested for battery, false imprisonment after multi-hour investigation: Deputies

The Brief A 61-year-old Florida man has been arrested for battery and false imprisonment after a multi-hour investigation. James Perry allegedly physically assaulted an individual and left injuries to their face and head. Perry claimed the victim’s injuries resulted from accidental falls while intoxicated.



A 61-year-old Florida man has been arrested for battery and false imprisonment after a multi-hour investigation, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

What happened?

What we know:

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, deputies said they responded to a report of a battery near the 1000 block of SW 59th Terrace.

Deputies made contact with the caller, who reported being struck by a man later identified as 61-year-old James Perry. The victim sustained visible injuries to their face and head consistent with being physically assaulted, officials said.

Investigators said that following the altercation, the victim attempted to leave the home. At that time, Perry allegedly blocked the exit and took the victim’s phone, preventing them from calling for help. Officials said the victim was eventually able to flee to a nearby home and contact law enforcement.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Perry and then began a search of the surrounding area.

Authorities said they located Perry shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the 1000 block of SW 61st Street. Officials took Perry into custody without incident.

The other side:

During the arrest, Perry claimed the victim’s injuries resulted from accidental falls while intoxicated.

(Credit: Alachua County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Perry is being charged with hindering communication with law enforcement, battery touch or strike and false imprisonment of a person.

What they're saying:

"We would like to commend our deputies for their professionalism and persistence throughout this multi-hour investigation," deputies with the ACSO said. "Their collaborative efforts across multiple shifts led to the successful apprehension of the suspect and the provision of safety and support to the victim."